Smoke, flames seen shooting from downtown manhole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters and Indianapolis Power & Light Company are investigating after smoke and flames were reportedly shooting from a downtown manhole Wednesday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a manhole at Ohio Street and Pennsylvania Street, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Tethers restrained the manhole from flying loose, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a tweet.

IPL installed more than 1,000 locking covers in 2015 after manholes rocketed into the air due to underground explosions.

IFD crews on standby at Ohio & Penn after witnesses report loud noise followed by smoke & flame from manhole @IPLPower #tethers worked pic.twitter.com/2HTVDby7UI — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 18, 2017

