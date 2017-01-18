Smoke, flames seen shooting from downtown manhole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters and Indianapolis Power & Light Company are investigating after smoke and flames were reportedly shooting from a downtown manhole Wednesday morning.
Witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a manhole at Ohio Street and Pennsylvania Street, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
Tethers restrained the manhole from flying loose, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a tweet.
IPL installed more than 1,000 locking covers in 2015 after manholes rocketed into the air due to underground explosions.