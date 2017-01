INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 100 8th graders and chaperones from St. Luke Catholic School departed Wednesday for Washington, D.C.

The group will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

The 8th graders take a trip to D.C. every fall, but they pushed it off to January for the inauguration.

Their three-day, jam-packed trip began with a flight out of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

