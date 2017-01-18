Traffic stop leads ISP to 3 lbs. of meth, $210K in cash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — A traffic stop by Indiana State Troopers on Tuesday led to the arrest of four people and the discovery of three pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as 19 guns and $213,000 in cash.

The traffic stop took place just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 in Fulton County when the troopers observed a pickup truck making an unsafe lane change. When troopers spoke to the driver, Stephan Howard, 54, of Rochester, they became suspicious and called for a narcotics dog. The dog sniffed around the pickup truck and indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle. Officers conducted a search and found about four grams of meth and $10,504 in cash.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for a home located at in the 100 block of Reed Lane in Rochester. During a search of the residence, officers found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of marijuana, two pounds of methadone pills, 12 long guns, nine handguns, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Officers also found approximately $202,628 in cash.

Howard, along with Sarah Hine, 25, Brandy Fletcher, 42, also of Rochester, and William James, 48 of Elkhart, face preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fletcher, Hine and Howard face additional charges for dealing methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance. James faces an additional charge for visiting a common nuisance.

The troopers were assisted by officers from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department.

