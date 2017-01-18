‘Will & Grace’ returning to NBC

NEW YORK (WOOD) — Will & Grace fans, rejoice: Your favorite sitcom is returning to NBC.

The network announced Wednesday afternoon it was bringing back “television’s favorite foursome” for a limited run of 10 episodes. It will include the original Emmy Award-winning cast of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, led by legendary director James Burrows, who oversaw the show during its initial eight-year run.

Show creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers alongside Burrows, according to NBC.

The President of NBC Entertainment said talks for the show’s return began in September when Mutchnick and Kogan shot the secret reunion show. She said all four stars were excited to return to the set.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” stated NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt on the company’s website. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Hayes and Messing shared the same sentiment on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Hayes and McCormack took the announcement as an opportunity for a few laughs.

Will & Grace debuted in 1998. The show and its cast were nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. NBC says more than 18 million people tuned in for the series finale in 2006.

The series’ exact return date is unclear; NBC says the limited run will take place during the 2017-2018 season.

