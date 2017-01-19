70 layoffs expected at northern Indiana factory

PERU, Ind. (AP) — One of the largest employers in a northern Indiana county plans to lay off about 70 workers and move some production to out-of-state factories.

Schneider Electric says it expects to make the job cuts at its Square D factory in Peru by late 2017. The company plans to move some production of power distribution panelboards to plants in Texas and South Carolina.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the layoffs will amount to about 15 percent of the Miami County factory’s current 465-person workforce.

Schneider Electric says the production shift is needed to improve the company’s competitive position.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...