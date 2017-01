Pop In and celebrate National Popcorn Day! Mandy and Carly of Just Pop In! put Tracy and Amber through a taste-test of popcorn flavors!

Here are some fun facts about popcorn:

It is recorded in the Guiness Book of World records that in 2013, the world’s largest popcorn ball was created at the Indiana State Fair weighing and measuring in at:

• 6,510 lbs

• 8 feet in diameter

• 24 feet and 9 inches in circumference

To learn more, visit www.justpopinonline.com.

