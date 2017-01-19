IMPD narcotics investigation nets 3 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people have been arrested following an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigation.

According to IMPD, 30-year-old Jacob Joseph, Holly Keifer, 38, and 28-year-old Matthew Vibbert were all taken into custody.

Police said officers were initially called to a residence in the 5300 block of East 20th Street on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to assist Marion County Community Corrections agents with a home visit.

Inside the residence, there was evidence of narcotics dealing and use observed. During the search of the house, officers seized at least 10 grams of methamphetamine, about 1.5 grams of heroin, an assortment of various narcotics pills and a variety of narcotics paraphernalia.

Residents in the area also told officers they believed those arrested were involved in narcotics dealing and a number of thefts in the vicinity.

Additionally, IMPD said Keifer and Vibbert were already serving MCCC sentences at home for prior narcotics and theft convictions. Police also said that Joseph was wanted for theft and by MCCC for cutting off his ankle monitor.

All three suspects face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.

Police ask anyone who may have information of narcotics or other illegal activity to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

