‘Inclusion’ rally planned in Indy on Inauguration Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An inclusion rally will be held in Indianapolis Friday as President-elect Trump is sworn into office.

The rally starts at noon. It will be held on Monument Circle.

The rally is being hosted by the Christ Church Cathedral.

They say it will have a message of inclusion as opposed to exclusion.

The hope is that the event will bring people together rather than further tear them apart.

“We pray for the president everyday here. So it’s not about trying to divide us from each other but we think that this moment of transition is a time we need to speak especially strong for what unites us,” said Dean Stephen Carlsen, the rector at Christ Church Cathedral.

“You don’t have to look one way or be one way, or your family can look different. You can be gay, you can be straight, you can be religious, you can be atheist, black, white. We want to say everybody is included,” said Adrienne Hodges, who plans to attend the rally.

Representatives from the ACLU, Urban League, Planned Parenthood and the Muslim Alliance are among the expected speakers.

