Indianapolis Home Show Preview

Cozy spaces. Decorated entryways. Outdoor seating. What more could you want from the Indianapolis Home Show?! Today on Indy Style, we chat with Liz Henderson, Events and Experience Coordinator, EDGE Mentoring, about what you can expect from this year’s big event!

Liz teaches us:

-Best way to start your day in 90 seconds (make your bed!)

-Bedding in a bag: dos and donts of big box store sets.

-Mix and match your pillows and textures/where to find the best picks

-Bedroom accessories – practical add ons

Indianapolis Home Show: Jan. 20-29 in the West Pavilion, South Pavilion and Exposition Hall.

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.to 9 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $14; $3 children 6 – 12; children 5 and younger free.

About Liz:

Liz Henderson and her husband, Mike bought their foreclosed home on HGTV House Hunters shared their room updates on HGTV House Hunters Where Are They Now and renovated their basement on DIY Network’s Renovation Realities. With a passion for decorating and a love for people, Liz enjoys inspiring women to spruce up their spaces here in the Midwest. A former radio and television producer, Liz now spends her time creating cozy spaces, welcoming friends into her home and planning special events in Indianapolis.

Desiring to motivate other millennials, Liz enjoys serving as the Events and Experience Coordinator for EDGE Mentoring, an organization designed to sharpen the impact and influence of emerging leaders.

Also, Liz will be giving away bedroom accessories at all 4 of her speaking segments at the home show. What a fun incentive to join her!

Follow Liz on Instagram at:@mrslizhendy

For more info: www.indianapolishomeshow.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW

