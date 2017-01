Related Coverage Police make arrest in murder case of Will Allen Smith

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis woman convicted of killing a man in September of 2015 will hear her sentence Thursday.

Kathy Lyles was found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of Will Smith.

The shooting happened on Sept. 29 in the 3700 block of Luewant Drive near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road at 4 p.m.

Police said they found Smith in the backseat of a car and had been shot in the head.

