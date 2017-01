INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Team owner Jim Irsay tweeted the news Thursday morning.

“Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015,” Irsay said. “Will be ready for season!”

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

