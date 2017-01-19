Local organization launches new plan to combat domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community advocates will unveil a new plan to combat domestic violence in central Indiana on Thursday.

The three-year plan is called “Intersections.” It focuses on factors like mental health, lack of education, and substance abuse and how and why they often lead people to abusive relationships.

This is the Domestic Violence Network’s 4th plan in 20 years. By bringing together several agencies, community leaders, and advocacy groups, the Domestic Violence Network hopes to promote protective factors that decrease the likelihood of domestic violence. Protective factors include financial independence, gender quality, and access to support groups and shelters.

Executive director Kelly Mcbride said it’s important for people to realize that domestic violence often does not start with or include physical violence, but most commonly is marked by emotional and verbal abuse, sexual assault and financial abuse.

“The more people who are educated about DV, what to look for and how to respond to it, the better off our entire community is going to be. So we’ll be able to learn from each other and work better together,” McBride said.

“Intersections” will be unveiled Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Indiana Landmarks Center near Central Avenue and 12th Street. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to attend along with many service providers and agencies that support domestic violence victims.

Research shows more than half of Americans know someone who has experienced domestic violence, so those behind this plan say it a community-wide issue that needs to be addressed by the entire community.

