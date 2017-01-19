Magic returns to IndyFringe

It’s magic, at its finest! Get your tickets now for the 6th Annual Winter Magic Festival, sponsored by IndyFringe. Magician Alex Boyce gives us a preview!

About Alex:

Alexander Boyce’s performances have been called “sophisticated” and “astonishing.” His appearance accompanied by the Philadelphia Orchestra was hailed as “Enchanting” by the Philadelphia Inquirer and he is in demand at performing arts centers, banquets, colleges, corporations, and everywhere in between. Training began for him at the age of 11, when he began attending the prestigious Tannen’s Magic Camp. Since, he has been invited back as an instructor. He frequently performs at Monday Night Magic, NYC’s longest running magic show. Alexander hails from Endicott, NY and is a student at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts as an Acting major.

To learn more, visit www.BoyceMagic.com.

The Winter Magic Festival is a unique event, designed to bring back to the stage amazing, live, magic shows, which are rarely accessible to the general public. Each year we bring together the master magicians and the future stars of magic. Hosted by Indianapolis’ favorite husband and wife mentalists, Christian and Katalina, the sixth annual Winter Magic Festival presents the world’s top magicians in an intimate close up setting where you can’t miss a trick!!!

Superstars of magic will share the stage for the WINTER MAGIC SHOWCASE and partner to bring three extended one-hour shows on weekends. Magicians include Argentinian’s famous female magician, Alba and stars of The Magic Castle and Las Vegas and NYC headliners, Kozmo, Garrett Thomas and Chris Capehart. The line-up will also include millennials Trent James, the hipster magician who at age 18 qualified for the finals of the prestigious 2016 FISM World Championship of Magic and Alex Boyce, a rising star who regularly performs at NYC Monday Night Magic and on the college circuit.

THE LINE UP

Kozmo, one of the world’s leading street magicians headlines the sixth Winter Magic Festival. In addition to performing and lecturing, Kosmo produces “Reel Magic magazine,” a conjuring magazine sold in video format. The magazine is jam-packed with exclusive interviews, magic trick reviews and tantalizing articles.

Chris Capehart’s Three Ring Routine is not to be missed. It is the closest thing to pure magic.

Garrett Thomas, Master Magician is known for being an innovator as well as one of the top card, coin, and ring manipulators.

Alba the first female magician from South America to appear at Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle, has performed over 150 shows (and counting) on all three of The Magic Castle main stages.

Trent James, Award-winning, comedy magician Trent James is bringing a fresh new vibe to the “classic magic show”.

IndyFringe Background

IndyFringe is best known for the annual IndyFringe Festival which over the past 12 years has attracted hundreds of thousands of people and returned $1.4 million dollars to performers through box office receipts. The IndyFringe Basile Theatre and Indy Eleven Theatre are two of the city’s most popular, low-cost performance and rehearsal spaces for emerging and established artists.

There are many organizations that produce their own work, but IndyFringe has taken a path that allows it to directly impact the development of artists. IndyFringe has worked diligently to provide open access to artists of any experience level, style, ethnicity or background with a creative outlet and a financial incentive to remain in Indianapolis.

DivaFest has given a voice and an outlet to talented female writers for the past six years. OnyxFest, now in its fifth year, functions largely the same as DivaFest, but for a different core of underserved artists. IndyFringe provides classes for artists and volunteers in marketing and communication, social media and playwrighting. IndyFringe builds community and has had a significant impact on the revitalization of the Mass Ave Arts & Theatre district over the past l0 years.

For more information on the 6th Annual Winter Magic Festival, visit:

www.indyfringe.org

www.facebook/com/indy-fringe

