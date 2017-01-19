Man charged with impersonating officer

MADISON COUNTY (WISH) – An Elwood man is facing charges after officials say he impersonated a police officer in Madison County.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Jaylen Tunnell posed as an officer to get a job working security for Indy Scream Park in Anderson this past fall.

“You look for officers to be safe and secure and for somebody to impersonate one and not be one would just make me feel very unsafe,” said Cathy Wadley, who was visiting Madison County on Thursday.

According to court documents, Tunnell was hired to work a part time civilian job at the Randolph County Jail. Officials say they believe that’s how he was able to pose as an officer while applying at Indy Scream Park.

“He somehow obtained equipment from there which would give anyone who looked at him the indication that he was a certified police officer with Randolph County,” said Madison County Sheriff, Scott Mellinger.

“If someone there had been a victim of a crime and they were counting on him to come to their aid, which would include investigating and possibly arresting someone, any actions he took would be null and void because he doesn’t have police authority,” said Sheriff Mellinger.

People in the county are hoping this changes hiring procedures at the park. They’d like to see a more thorough background check on employees, especially those working security.

“You have to make sure that you get the right person for the right job, so people can be secure and feel safe in places like that to bring their family and friends,” said Wadley.

24-Hour news 8 reached out to the Indy Scream Park for comment but has not heard back.

Jaylen Tunnell is also facing charges in Randolph County where he worked that civilian job at the jail.

According to court documents he used a police radio while working to pose as a conservation officer and say he was responding to a call.

