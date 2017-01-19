Man killed in Jennings Co. accident

Staff Reports Published:
According to the Indiana State Police, officers responded to a call of a crash just after 8 a.m. on US 50 near County Road 400 North in Jennings County. (Provided Photo/ISP)
According to the Indiana State Police, officers responded to a call of a crash just after 8 a.m. on US 50 near County Road 400 North in Jennings County. (Provided Photo/ISP)

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Jennings County Thursday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers responded to a call of a crash just after 8 a.m. on US 50 near County Road 400 North in Jennings County.

After arriving on scene, a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am that had left the south side of the roadway, became airborne, struck an embankment and then rolled before it eventually came to a rest was discovered.

Police said the driver, 25-year-old Christian Nolan, was ejected from the vehicle. Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is still unknown why Nolan’s vehicle left the roadway.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV