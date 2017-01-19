Mexico says drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzaman extradited to US

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman
In this Jan. 8, 2016 image released by Mexico's federal government, Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, stands for his prison mug shot with the inmate number 3870 at the Altiplano maximum security federal prison in Almoloya, Mexico. Mexico has begun the process of extraditing Guzman to the United States, where he faces drug-trafficking charges, but that could take "a year or longer" because of legal challenges, according to the head of Mexico's extradition office, Manuel Merino. He cited one extradition case that took six years. (Mexico's federal government via AP)

EXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking and other charges.

The Foreign Relations Department has announced on Twitter that Guzman was being sent to the U.S. on Thursday, the day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated as U.S. president.

The convicted Sinaloa cartel boss has been held most recently in a prison near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez. He was recaptured a year ago after making a second brazen jailbreak and had fought extradition since then.

