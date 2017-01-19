Murder of an Indianapolis grandfather remains unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mystery unfolded on April 28, 2016, in the 6600 block of Meadowlark Drive. On that evening police were called to the scene after a car crashed into a privacy fence. When detectives arrived they found Leroy Lee, 64, in the driver’s seat slumped over covering his 4-year-old grandson.

Someone fired multiple shots into Lee’s sedan. The shots penetrated the back and side of the vehicle. During the shooting Lee’s grandson sat in the passenger seat. As shots were unloaded into the vehicle, Lee shielded his grandson to ensure shots would not strike the little boy.

“The way he was located on top of his grandson, I believe saved that child’s life,” said IMPD Detective, Jose Torres.

Minutes after the shooting Torres arrived to the scene. He examined the vehicle and discovered bullet holes had stained the child’s seat.

There were several factors that Torres believed could work to his advantage in solving Lee’s murder.

April 28 was described as a beautiful day in that neighborhood. Residents were outside hanging out, cutting their grass and children were outside playing on Meadowlark when the shooting happened. Torres immediately tried to use those factors to help his case, but he was immediately met with a roadblock.

“As soon as police officers started showing up, you can hear people in the crowd saying do not talk to police,” said Torres.

It appeared the message worked. No one gave police any creditable tips on a possible shooter. Someone did feed Torres a description of the suspect’s vehicle, but it turned out to be a bogus tip.

In an interview with 24-Hour News 8, Torres added there is no clear motive on why someone would kill the grandfather. Just before the shooting, Lee dropped his granddaughter off at her baseball practice with no problems. Retracing Lee’s steps Torres adds there were no signs that he had a heated argument with anyone, or that this may be tied to a road rage incident.

“There is nothing to indicate that he was the intended target and nothing to indicate that he was not,” said Torres.

Lee’s daughter, Stacy Lee, describes her father as a loving man, who served in the United States Marine Corps, he retired from Army Finance Center at Fort Benjamin Harrison. He is the father of three grown daughters and 11 grandchildren.

“They didn’t have to kill him the way they did,” said Stacy Lee.

Stacy added her family is heartbroken that no one stepped up to give police a creditable tip.

“If you can find it in your heart, ask God to guide you in the right direction, and do what is right, it could be you,” said Stacy Lee.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Lee’s case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477), or 1.800.222.TIPS(8477), or you can submit an online tip. Please remember, your tip will remain anonymous.

