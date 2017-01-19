Noblesville teenager told police her brother protected her from deadly crash

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — A 14-year-old told Anderson police her brother dove across a car to protect her from a horrific crash Saturday.

The crash killed Dan Oberhart and his 24-year-old son Riley. The suspect also died. Kathleen Oberhart and her 14-year-old daughter Macy are recovering from serious injuries at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Relatives of the family shared the story, confirmed by police, days after a robbery suspect slammed into the family’s car while speeding away from police.

“You hear about this kind of thing. It always happens to other people,” Kathleen’s sister, Kelly Meyer, said.

Meyer clasped hands with Dan’s two brothers, Darin and Dave, in the lobby of IU Health Methodist Thursday.

“Your life truly changes in an instant,” she said.

Anderson police said an armed man held up a Pizza Hut around 11 Saturday night. Officers said they tried to stop the suspect and he took off, eventually moving into oncoming traffic and colliding with the Oberharts after police said they stopped their pursuit.

Police said 14-year-old Macy Oberhart told detectives her brother, Riley, dove across the car to protect her from the crash.

Riley and Macy’s uncle, Darin Oberhart, said he’s not surprised.

“Macy and Rley have always had a very close and loving relationship and there has never been anything but love between the two of them,” Darin said.

Darin would only say one thing about the suspect, Gary Agnew.

He said the fault lies with him and only him.

“The police were doing their job,” Darin said. “They were doing what they had to do.”

Darin, Kelly and Dave remember Riley and Dan as diehard University of Iowa fans with hearts bigger than Hawkeye linemen.

Kelly offered five words of advice Thursday for anyone who will listen.

“Don’t take anything for granted.”

The Oberharts are asking people to donate to a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical bills and funeral expenses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...