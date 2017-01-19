On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

Take a trip with us “On the Aisle” with Performing Arts Critic, Tom Alvarez. Here are this week’s top picks!

“Calder, The Musical”



IndyFringe Basile Theatre

Jan. 27 – Feb. 12

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“How to Use a Knife”



Phoenix Theatre

Jan. 19 – Feb. 12

indianapolis.broadway.com

“Song of the Earth and the Four Seasons”



Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 20 & 21

Indianapolissymphony.org

Puppet Man

Theatre on the Square

Jan. 13 – 22

“101 Years of Broadway”

The Palladium

Jan. 21

Thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Feb. 4

irtlive.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook and Twitter. To find out more about the world premiere of “Calder, The Musical, Jan. 27 – Feb. 12, IndyFringe Theatre follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. For tickets visit www.indyfringe.org.

