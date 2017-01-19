Pence promises ‘Hoosier common sense’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Incoming Vice President Mike Pence is thanking his Indiana supporters at the state’s inaugural ball, promising he will “bring Indiana’s example and Hoosier common sense” to Washington.

The former Indiana governor is addressing his home state’s inaugural ball on the eve of his swearing-in Friday as vice president. Pence says he and his family are grateful for his four years as governor, calling the inauguration a “bittersweet moment for us.”

The dinner featured members of the state’s congressional delegation and former Vice President Dan Quayle, a former Indiana senator. Quayle led the toast of the Trump-Pence ticket and the Pences danced to the Temptations’ “My Girl.”

