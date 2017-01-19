Police in Noblesville investigating bank robbery

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Noblesville are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, at approximately 11:45 a.m. officers responded to the Chase Bank located in the 13000 block of Tegler Drive due to a report of robbery

Witnesses told police that a male suspect entered the banking establishment and began demanding money. The suspect then left the scene on foot.

Police conducted interviews with those on scene and searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

At the time of the robbery, the male suspect was said to have been wearing a black coat and a stocking cap.

Police said there were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-776-6371.

