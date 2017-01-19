President Obama speaks out against claims of voter fraud in presidential election

(WISH) – President Barack Obama is speaking out against claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

The president called the claims “fake news.”

He said the United States is the only democracy that makes it harder for citizens to vote.

The president referred to fraud claims President-elect Donald Trump brought up during his campaign, but Obama never mentioned Trump by name.

Obama called the history of restrictive voting “ugly” pointing back to the era of slavery.

CNN contributed to this report.

