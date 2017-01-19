RaeLynn’s Boutique: Prom Trends

Prom season 2017 is almost here, and with thousands of gowns to choose from, RaeLynn’s Boutique might just be your go-to gown store this year! Steph Weber, General Manager and Buyer of RaeLynn’s Boutique, shows us what’s “trending”!

Here are today's model descriptions:

Our first model, Riley, is wearing a dress by Ellie Wilde. Ellie is a hot new designer this year and her designs are amazing. Florals are back this year of course and this is one of her best selling styles for us. The fit of this dress is fabulous with an off the shoulder look.

Paige is wearing a more couture looking dress by Sherri Hill. Sherri is the top designer in the industry and usually sets the trends for the season. This dress is a high low that features a halter neckline. This dark champagne color is popular this year and Sherri does it so well.

Our next model, Mya, is red hot in this all lace dress. I can’t tell you the number of times someone has tried on this amazing dress. It is also available in royal blue. The lace trend is perfect for someone who might be looking for something on the classy side. This particular dress is great if you want a simple, elegant look without all the beadwork. We also love the keyhole back on this dress.

Maddie is wearing one this year’s of the hottest dresses by Blush. It’s a two piece that features a mermaid skirt with a fabulous ruffle back. This dress is amazing and is available in 3 different color combos. This is for the girl who wants to be the trendsetter at prom this year.

Our final model, Kennedy, is wearing a very traditional prom style that we absolutely love. This is another great style by Sherri Hill and the color is amazing. The chiffon bottom flows beautiful when she walks and the off the shoulder detail is so flattering.

The designer dresses at RaeLynn’s Boutique start around $300 and go up from there.

RaeLynn’s Boutique recently opened a second location in Carmel.

Address:

14560 River Rd. #130

Carmel, IN 46033

To learn more, visit www.raelynns.com.

