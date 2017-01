SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Red Bull Air Race is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS will host the 2017 season finale Oct. 14 and 15. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information or to purchase.

More than 65,000 people attended IMS’ inaugural Red Bull Air Race in 2016.

