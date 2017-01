She’s just as sweet and she is talented, and our very own Patty Spitler got to sit down with her for an exclusive interview. Here’s a portion of Patty’s interview with former Indiana Fever Star Tamika Catchings. Now Tamika isn’t a Boomer, so you may wonder why Patty wanted to chat with her. Take a listen!

The full segment airs Sunday at 10:30 a.m., on WISH-TV.

To learn more, visit www.indyboomer.com.

