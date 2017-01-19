Trump lashes out against NBC News via Twitter

Related Coverage Trump says he will keep his personal Twitter account while in office

(WISH) – President-elect Donald Trump is stepping up his attacks on what he is calling “fake news.”

Trump lashed out Wednesday night via Twitter, against NBC News for the network’s coverage.

Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS. Ask top CEO's of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

"Bayer AG has pledged to add U.S. jobs and investments after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, the latest in a string…" @WSJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past. Little credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Trump said his tweets are the only way he can counteract against the media.

“I don’t like tweeting, I have other things I like doing. But I have a very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I counteract,” President-elect Donald Trump said.

Trump critics have called on the president-elect to stay off his personal Twitter account once he takes office. He has said he will continue to be on social media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...