Trump lashes out against NBC News via Twitter

(WISH) – President-elect Donald Trump is stepping up his attacks on what he is calling “fake news.”
Trump lashed out Wednesday night via Twitter, against NBC News for the network’s coverage.
Trump said his tweets are the only way he can counteract against the media.
“I don’t like tweeting, I have other things I like doing. But I have a very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I counteract,” President-elect Donald Trump said.
Trump critics have called on the president-elect to stay off his personal Twitter account once he takes office. He has said he will continue to be on social media.