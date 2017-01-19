Victim speaks about being robbed after using OfferUp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is lucky to be alive after an online deal gone bad. It happened Wednesday night on the 2100 block of Belmont near Kentucky Avenue on the city’s south-west side.

18-year old David Baise says he was using OfferUp, a website and smartphone app, to sell a pair of Jordan sneakers for $210. Baise says the suspect stayed in his vehicle, while he used his new iPhone as a flashlight so he could see the shoes. He says the suspect agreed to buy the shoes and even reached into his pocket as if he were grabbing money.

According to Baise, the suspect grabbed the shoes and tried to take off. Baise says he held onto the shoes and the suspect’s car. He says he was dragged uphill and suffered scratches and cuts, but no serious injuries. Baise also dropped his new iPhone in the suspect’s car.

“I’d rather him get the phone because I can track that and he can’t get the passcode on it. The shoes, he could’ve sold that night,” said Baise.

Baise says the suspect was driving a red Mustang, which looked to be an early-to-mid 2000s model. He said the car had a spoiler and a temporary paper license plate. If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

