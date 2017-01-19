WISH-TV personalities run into Pence’s brothers, Bob Knight in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISH) – 24-Hour News 8’s Scott Sander and Jessica Smith ran into many familiar faces while they were near the Capitol Thursday.

The two got the opportunity to catch up with Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s brothers.

“We are all very proud of what Mike and Karen are about to embark upon along with President-elect Donald Trump, so that makes it extra special for all of us. Of course Washington, D.C. is a wonderful place. They lived out here for 12 years. We all had the privilege of spending time with them over that 12 year period,” Edward Pence said. “It’s a wonderful town and we are delighted to be back here with an opportunity to celebrate this great moment.”

Gregory Pence said communication with his brother isn’t like it used to be.

“It’s really hard to get a hold of him now. I think his phone probably blows up, so we get a hold of Karen his wife, and we are a very close family so she’ll tell him ‘call your brother, call your mother,'” Gregory Pence said.

Sander and Smith also ran into Former Indiana University basketball coach, Bob Knight. They asked him about Trump.

“I was able to spend a lot of time with him, watch him, and see how he did things, and I think we hit a home run there,” Knight said.

Sander asked Knight what do most people misinterpret about Trump?

“I think that first of all, whoever the next president was going to be was going to be involved with a lot of problems, and he was going to have to be able to correct a lot of things that were wrong. Well, I did a lot of study on Mr. Trump and he’s not national, he’s international,” Knight said. “He’s known all over the world, and he has developed different businesses and one thing or another world wide and sometimes there’s been a problem, and he’s been able to solve that problem.”

Coach Knight plans to be at the Inaugural Ball. He also said he will do anything that the campaign asks of him, but so far he has no official role beyond that.

