LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Lebanon police are investigating after a woman’s body was found under a picnic table in Memorial Park.

Officers were called to the park at 130 East Ulen Drive around 5;30 a.m. Thursday after someone reported an unconscious person.

A woman in her 50s was found dead on the ground under a picnic table in a shelter.

She has not yet been identified.

The Boone County coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

