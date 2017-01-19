Worst day of the year to close on a home is Jan. 19

(WISH) – The worst day of the year to close on a home falls this week, and where does Indiana rank on the best and worst states to raise a family?

According to Jane King at the Nasdaq, Jan. 19 is the worst day to finalize the house purchase.

Realty Trac said buyers who closed on Jan. 19 paid an average of almost ten percent above the estimated market price.

The reason they said is that homes closed on the 19th likely had an offer in mid-December, and people were in a hurry to do a deal before the holidays.

In other business headlines, Wallethub said Indiana is ranked the 23rd best state to raise a family.

According to the Wallethub study, Indiana ranked high for child care and affordability.

North Dakota, New Hampshire and Vermont were the top three states.

For more business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.

