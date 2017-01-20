1 arrested in fatal Nov. hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Nov. hit-and-run.

According to the Indiana State Police, 26-year-old Leslie Miller was taken into custody for a crash that claimed the life of Jeffrey Smith.

Police said the Nov. 29 accident happened on I-465 near I-65 around 8;15 a.m. Officers initially responded to the area with a crash with personal injury.

After arriving on scene, it was discovered that a crane with mechanical issues was parking on the right shoulder of I-465 EB, which was parked several feet off the right lane with flashers on. Another driver was underneath the crane making repairs. Smith was standing between the emergency berm and the road. Soon after a Ford pickup went off the right side of I-465 onto the emergency berm and struck Smith, leaving the scene of the accident.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following the accident, an investigation identified Miller as the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run.

With tips from the public and the thanks to the work of an IMPD officer, the vehicle involved in the accident was identified.

Miller was taken into custody at his residence Friday afternoon and is preliminary charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

