2 arrested after home visits uncover drugs, cash, guns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are under arrest as a result of home visits that uncovered drugs, cash and guns.

JD Duncan, 34, faces preliminary charges that include possession of firearms, possession of a controlled substance and dealing a controlled substance. Antwand Wallace, 37, faces a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, in cooperation with Community Corrections officers, conducted the probation home visits Tuesday.

Officers say they found bundles of cash stuffed inside clothing in a laundry bag totaling roughly $25,000, as well as hydrocodone pills, at Wallace’s residence.

After police found heroin at Duncan’s residence, they applied for a search warrant for the rest of the home, eventually confiscating more than 36 grams of heroin, around $6,500 and a rifle.

Both suspects have been taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is set to review the cases and make final charging decisions.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics or illegal activity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.CrimeTips.org.

