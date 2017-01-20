2 arrested in connection to deadly Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with Lafayette’s first homicide of the year.

Wesley Hampton, 39, and Aarron Vance, 35, face preliminary charges of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Hampton and Vance are suspects in the homicide of John Byler, 52, who was found shot in a Center Street apartment on Jan. 16. Byler was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The case has been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Both Hampton and Vance are being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail.

As police continue to investigate this case, anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

