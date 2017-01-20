Columbus erects signs marking Pence’s hometown

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Columbus is gearing up for a historic day.

One of its former residents — Mike Pence — will be sworn in as vice president of the United States. The city is erecting several signs honoring Pence, declaring this is his hometown.

There will also be an inauguration watch party at city hall to celebrate. Some community leaders left for Washington, D.C. to see Pence inaugurated. Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop invited the public to attend the inauguration live stream. It’s happening at Columbus City Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will be refreshments, but people are encouraged to bring their own lunch.

Before you get into town you’ll now notice two signs with blue and white lettering. They read: “Hometown of Michael R. Pence, United States Vice President.”

Columbus firefighters began measuring for the signs Thursday morning along U.S. 31 on the north side of the city and State Road 46 on the west side. Pence spoke Thursday night about his love for Indiana.

“This is a bittersweet moment for us. For the past years we’ve had the privilege of serving the people as governor. For all that is before, words cannot describe the honor and gratitude we feel,” the former governor said.

The Columbus Republic reports the signs are set to be erected by about 11:30 a.m. Friday, just before Pence is sworn in as vice president in Washington. Pence will be the sixth vice president from Indiana and the first since Huntington’s Dan Quayle in 1989-93 under former President George H.W. Bush. The signs will eventually have the seal of the office of vice president, but there must be federal approval before the insignia is added.

