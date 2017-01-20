Columbus hosts several celebrations in honor of Pence

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Locally, it was a day to remember as the city of Columbus held special ceremonies throughout town to honor Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is a Columbus native.

Before he served in Congress, before he became the governor of the Hoosier state, and long before becoming the 48 Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence was a hometown kid. Columbus City Council member Tom Dell remembers that well. He’s known Pence since grade school.

“At an early age we always knew Mike was always going to be destined for something bigger than what was going to be happening just in Columbus, Indiana,” he said.

From that small town to D.C., security was out in full force. Politicians were a dime a dozen. Women dressed in custom designer duds. President Barack Obama embraced our new President Donald Trump.

Inauguration Day is a special day. But, perhaps, even more so in Columbus. There, city leaders organized a special Inauguration Day watch party. Dozens came out to watch as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath.

The city went all out earlier in the morning as well. Leaders unveiled two road signs at the Columbus’ entrances; one at Indiana 46 and the other at US 31. The signs read, “Hometown of Michael R. Pence, United States Vice President.”

“That we’re in a position where we have a young gentleman that grew up in Columbus, Indiana is going to be Vice President of the US, it doesn’t get much more exciting than this,” said Dell.

Pence graduated from Columbus North High School in 1977. He is the 6th Hoosier to serve as Vice President of the United States.

