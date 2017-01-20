Docs: Teen thought gun was unloaded before friend was shot in face

Related Coverage Greenwood teenager arrested after 16-year-old is fatally shot in head

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood teen faces a pair of charges after investigators said he shot a friend in the face, killing him.

Isaac Stinemetz, 18, faces charges of reckless homicide and carrying a handgun without a license. Investigators believe he shot and killed Zachary Edwards on Jan. 15 when he pointed a gun at Edwards and fired it, but thought it was unloaded.

According to court documents, the pair were hanging out with two other juveniles on the evening on Jan. 14. The group was driving around town, allegedly driven by Stinemetz, who had taken Xanax earlier in the evening. Stinemetz admitted to the Xanax consumption during an interview with police.

The group traveled to rural Bargersville to shoot a gun, possessed by Stinemetz, at street signs. Later, Stinemetz and Edwards got into an argument at the Pebble Creek Trailer Park in the 2000 block of Jaden Lane. Court documents do not reveal what the argument was about. Stinemetz then shot Edwards in the face, according to police.

During his interview with police, Stinemetz said that he ejected the magazine from the firearm and inserted an empty magazine, but had forgotten to pull the slide on the gun and eject the last live round.

Stinemetz said the shooting was an accident.

An initial appearance in court for Stinemetz is not currently listed in online court records.

