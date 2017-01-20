IMPD arrests 3 people for illegal possession of guns, cash and drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three people were arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for illegal possession of guns, cash, and drugs.
After a months-long investigation, detectives witnessed and documented purchases of illegal drugs from a house in the 1500 block of South State Street. Detectives also gathered information that those living in the house were “not only supplying illegal drugs and maintaining a common nuisance, but also promoting prostitution.”
After detectives obtained a search warrant, they requested assistance of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT team.
When entering the home, SWAT team members detained six people. Two of those detained were 67-year-old Dennis Blow and 30-year-old Kevin Tyson. There were both in possession of handguns and are considered serious violent felons.
Detectives seized the following items in the home:
- An undetermined amount of synthetic marijuana
- Five hand guns
- One high-velocity rifle
- Nearly $900,000
Blow and Tyson face preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Blow was also arrested on preliminary charges that include possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
39-year-old Valerie Fugate was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance.
All three suspects were transported to the Arrestee Processing Center.