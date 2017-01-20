Indy man pleading for help to find stolen car with irreplaceable items in the trunk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is pleading for help to find his stolen car. He said the thief got away with something very valuable in the trunk.

Estwan Jackson told 24-Hour News 8 the thief got away with so much more than just a car, but personal items that belonged to his wife’s late grandmother. He’s now offering a $100 cash reward to get those items back.

Jackson said he and his wife are still in disbelief over what happened in their family’s driveway on Peter Drive.

“You know it seems like a joke,” he said. “We never had a car stolen from us, especially in this new neighborhood that we just moved in.”

Jackson said his wife was cleaning the car on Wednesday afternoon. She was taking things into the house and when she came back out, the car was already gone.

“She really didn’t know what was going on at all then she rushed back in and came and got me,” he said. “Before I knew I looked and we’re both like, wow, the car is gone.”

Jackson described the car as a 2001 Cadillac DTS with license plate number VVH856.

“They must have knew exactly what they were doing because they had time to close the door and the trunk and pull off before we could even figure out which way they went,” he said.

And Jackson has been driving around town trying to find the car himself.

“For the past few days what we’ve been doing is getting up in the morning and getting us a cup of coffee going to apartment complexes east, west, and south just trying to find the car,” he said.

He said what’s more important than finding the car is finding what’s left in the trunk.

“If we could find the car we could really get those items it’s not so much of getting the car replaced because we have insurance,” he said. “It’s just those items that were dear to my wife that I would like to get back.”

Jackson said his wife is still coping with the loss of her grandmother, who died from cancer. She was getting ready to go through her grandmother’s pendants and clothing when someone took the car.

“I just want to do my best to try to get the items retrieved,” he said. “They’re very dear to her it’s not so much they can be replaced for money it’s just those were tangible items that her grandmother basically used and had.”

Jackson said his wife left the keys in the ignition but the car was not running.

If you have any information about the car you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262- TIPS.

