IU students stage walk out in protest of President Donald Trump

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ballantine Hall is one of the tallest buildings on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus. On any given day of the week students are lectured on literature, history, and African-American history inside the building.

On Friday morning, a number of peers were missing from the lecture halls inside Ballantine. Some of those students were found lining the hallways in a staged walk out in protest of President Donald Trump.

The group distributed a flyer stating their concerns with a Trump administration that they say will include mass deportations, Muslim registration, and boarder wall construction.

“I’m not going to say my name, because I might get documented,” said a student protester who wished to remain nameless.

The nameless student shared a candid moment with her peers gathered around her in the hallway about what a Trump presidency means to her family.

“It is about my family’s life, I’m a Latina, and I have family members who are undocumented,” said the student.

During the march the group marched inside classrooms and encouraged other students to join them. The group also took the march outside the campus as they went in and out of buildings. After about an hour, the group dispersed.

There are more protest scheduled for this evening around Bloomington in protest of President Trump.

