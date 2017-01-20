Knee injury will cost Hoosiers’ Anunoby rest of season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Indiana Hoosiers forward OG Anunoby will undergo surgery on his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Coach Tom Crean made the announcement Friday. In a statement, Crean said the Hoosiers would do everything they could to help Anunoby in his recovery.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore was injured late in the first half of the Hoosiers’ victory at Penn State on Wednesday while battling for an offensive rebound.

Some thought Anunoby might declare for the NBA draft after last season but he returned and was averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also was tied for 10th in the Big Ten with 1.3 steals per game.

Indiana (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten) hosts Michigan State (12-7, 4-2) on Saturday.

