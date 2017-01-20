Shelbyville hospital to relocate to new facility

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelbyville area residents will have a new hospital facility available soon as a local medical center relocates.

Major Hospital, located at 150 W. Washington Street, will close Sunday, Jan. 22, to make way for its new facility, MHP Medical Center, located at 2451 Intelliplex Drive.

Services currently located in the Rampart Professional Building on Rampart Street and the Major Hospital Outpatient Lab on West Washington Street will be folded into the Intelliplex Drive facility as well, with their former locations closing Friday.

The Intelliplex Drive location will open at 3 a.m. Sunday, just as emergency services are discontinued at Major Hospital. In addition, all admitted patients will be moved to MHP Medical Center by ambulance Sunday morning.

Officials from Major Health Partners say the new facility will provide more rooms for patients, centralized nursing stations, updated technology that includes on-site imaging, as well as reduced wait times and more parking.

Those in need of non-emergency care can visit MHP Priority Care, located at 30 W. Rampart Street, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...