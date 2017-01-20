Students from 2 schools come together as part of EmbRace Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Something that happened Friday night at the Carmel and Pike basketball game has people talking.

Students from two schools came together for a night of unity. The students, who are used to their teams battling one another in sports, wore orange shirts as they took part in the EmbRace Campaign.

The EmbRace Campaign is an initiative aimed at promoting racial unity throughout central Indiana. All eight schools in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference took part in the project.

