Students from Indiana State University traveling to DC for Inauguration Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) – Some students from Indiana State University are traveling from Indiana for the ceremonies in our nation’s capital. They are taking part in what they call the “Democracy Project.”

The 108 students were scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. at 6 a.m. Friday.

The group consists of students on both sides of the aisle who said they were excited to be apart of the historic celebrations.

“It’s pretty interesting, you know, for people to just doubt him the whole entire time, and for him to just keep trucking through it and have faith all the way to the end,” Nathaniel Jones, ISU student said.

A Hillary supporter expressed his thoughts on attending.

“I voted for Hillary, and I’m going on this trip just for the experience. It’s a very controversial election, and I thought it would be really cool to go and witness it,” Dharshini Manikandan, ISU student said.

School officials said the day that sign-ups were posted, both of the 54-seat buses filled within two days.

Students will return Saturday morning.

