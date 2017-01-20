The Film Yap’s Favorite Film Presidents

It’s Inauguration Day, and in celebration, we’re running down The Film Yap’s list of “Top Film Presidents.” Matthew Socey has more!

1. Merkin Muffley (Peter Sellers) in DR. STRANGELOVE



2. Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins) in NIXON



3. Andrew Sheperd (Michael Douglas) in THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT

4. Dave Kovic as William Harrison Mitchell (Kevin Kline) in DAVE

5. Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Comacho (Terry Crews) in IDIOCRACY

