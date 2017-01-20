Vice President Mike Pence’s Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISH) – On Friday, Mike Pence continued Indiana’s history of vice presidential inaugurations.

All eyes were on President Donald Trump, but Mike Pence was sworn-in as well to become the 48 vice president, the sixth from the Hoosier State.

Vice President Pence’s day started early Friday morning with prayer, and reflection. He attended a service at St. John’s church.

After that, he went to the White House. There, he was greeted by Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife. The group spent about an hour together.

Afterwards, the Hoosier traveled to the capitol building. He was introduced, and shook hands with President Obama prior to then President-elect Trump taking the stage.

Both were sworn-in around noon. Up first was Pence. Afterwards, the vice president took part in a luncheon where friend, and former house colleague, Paul Ryan, gave him a toast.

“If memory serves, more often than not, we walked that way because we were being hauled into the speaker’s market, speaker’s office for being admonished for being rebel rousers in the Republican study committee,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said. “We’ve had so many great memories here. I know this job makes you an officer of the senate, but you, Mike Pence, will always be a part of the people’s house.”

As for the man he’s replacing, Pence tweeted Friday that he’s grateful for the support throughout the transition he received from Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife.

Following Friday’s inauguration, Vice President Pence and his wife will move into a house at the US Naval Observatory in Washington D.C.

