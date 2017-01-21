6th Annual Polar Bear Pedal to take place Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people are expected to hop on their bikes downtown Indianapolis for the 6th Annual Polar Bear Pedal ride.

Registration for the event starts at 8:00 a.m. at City Market downtown and the ride starts at 9:00 a.m.

The ride is free and cyclists of all ages can participate.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Office of Sustainability are hosting the ride.

The route will go through IUPUI’s campus and then will go through The Valley neighborhood on the city’s west side.

The Valley is in between the White River and Harding Street.

The neighborhood is Mayor Hogsett’s pick for January’s Neighborhood of the Month.

The ride route will highlight the neighborhood’s river front area and then return to the City Market downtown.

