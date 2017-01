INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent study shows male infertility is on the rise.

Most men are capable of having babies their entire lives, but as they age, it can become more difficult.

Fertility expert Stephen Bollinger stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday morning to share details on what can be done to boost the “biological clock” in men.

Click the video for more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...