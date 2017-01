INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties.

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

#BREAKING: source tells me Ryan Grigson has been fired. Irsay holding presser at 5:30pm. Watch LIVE on @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) January 21, 2017

The Colts have called a 5:30 p.m. press conference Saturday at their headquarters.

