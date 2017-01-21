Fans react to Colts decision to fire Grigson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After missing the playoffs for the second straight season, finishing with an 8-8 record, there were many questions surrounding the Colts.

The two biggest questions concerned the futures of GM Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano with the organization.

On Saturday afternoon, Colts owner Jim Irsay provided answers to both questions. Grigson was let go and Pagano will remain the coach for the 2017 season.

Now Colts fans have provided their opinion on the move.

24-Hour News 8 talked to one fan who said was not happy with Grigson’s inability to build an offensive line. Another fan said the move should have happened several years ago.

For more on this story, click on the video.

