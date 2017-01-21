Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run Nov. accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit and run crash on I-465 near I-65 in Nov.

26-year-old Leslie Miller was arrested on Friday. The victim’s family says this is the first step towards closure in this case.

53-year-old Jeff Smith was a husband, father and grandfather. He worked as a crane operator. According to court documents, Smith was standing outside his crane on I-465 when he was hit by another driver who then left the scene.

“He left a man to die on the side of the road,” said the victim’s brother, James Smith.

An investigation led police to 26-year-old Leslie Miller. Court documents say his car matched a description given to them by witnesses and they say his car had evidence from the scene of the crash.

Officials say Miller eventually admitted to the crime.

“We’re very thankful that he was arrested, but now for complete closure we have got to seek justice for Jeff. He has got to pay for what he has done which is taking a human life from the world,” said Smith.

Leslie Miller is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. If convicted he could spend up to six years in prison. An initial hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...